2 More Parents Plead Guilty in Admissions Scandal

Two more parents pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges related to the admissions scandal, prosecutors announced. Each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Gordon Caplan admitted paying Rick Singer (the ringleader in the scheme) $75,000 related to test-score fraud. Agustin Huneeus admitted to paying Singer $300,000 in relation to his daughter's test scores and efforts to have colleges recruit her.

Additional defendants are expected to plead guilty over the next week.