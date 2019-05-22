Who Gets Extra Time on the SAT? The Affluent

Students who attend wealthy high schools appear more likely than those who attend low-income high schools to get extra time on the SAT and other exams, according to a new analysis by The Wall Street Journal. At some wealthy high schools identified by the Journal, one in four students is permitted to have extra time on tests by virtue of having claimed a disability. At low-income high schools, the total is 1.4 percent on average, the Journal found.

The findings are consistent with other studies. A 2000 study by the California state auditor found that 1.2 percent of those graduating from high school were receiving extra time on the SAT. Compared to the state's population, those students were more likely to be white, more likely to come from a wealthy family and more likely to attend private schools than other students.