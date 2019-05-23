Print This

South Florida's President Donates $20 Million

Scott Jaschik
May 23, 2019
Many presidents make donations to their colleges and universities, but a gift announced Wednesday stands out in its size. Judy Genshaft, president of the University of South Florida, is together with her husband, Steven Greenbaum, donating $20 million to the USF Foundation. Genshaft, president since 2000, is stepping down this year after overseeing considerable growth at the university. The funds will support the honors college, which will be named for Genshaft.

