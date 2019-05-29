Print This

$100 Million for Molecular Engineering at Chicago

The University of Chicago on Tuesday announced at a $100 million pledge from the Pritzker Foundation to create the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering. The university does not have an engineering college but has promoted study of molecular engineering as a type of engineering that can contribute to challenges as disparate as cancer research, energy storage and global water scarcity.

