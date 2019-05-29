Print This

Academic Minute: Drones

By

Doug Lederman
May 29, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Travis Fox, professor of journalism at the City University of New York's Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, explores how drones can be used for good. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

