Title
No Wrongdoing in ASU-Cengage Deal, Report Finds
An investigation into claims Arizona State University entered into an unethical deal with publisher Cengage has concluded there is “no evidence” the university did anything wrong.
The report, published this week, was prompted by allegations from Brian Goegan, a former economics professor at ASU, which went viral last month.
Goegan claimed the university had received a large financial grant from Cengage in exchange for choosing courseware from the publisher. He also said he was required to fail 30 percent of his students in order to set a new baseline to make it seem that the new courseware was improving outcomes.
The university flatly denied Goegan’s claims. The student government called for an external review, and ASU subsequently asked former Arizona Supreme Court chief justice Ruth McGregor to look into the issue.
McGregor did not find any evidence of a grant from Cengage but said ASU and Cengage have a revenue-sharing arrangement. She did not consider this arrangement unethical.
Her report concluded that ASU instructors were not mandated to fail 30 percent of their students. She did, however, acknowledge in a footnote that Goegan was “counseled” on the fact that his grades were “considerably higher than the department distribution.” Historically, 27 percent of students had either failed or withdrawn from the economics courses, she said.
“I don’t understand how they could claim there is no policy and then admit that I was spoken to and reprimanded about not conforming with the policy,” Goegan said to The Arizona Republic.
Goegan described the report as “disappointing” and limited in scope.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Students should stop treating faculty as expendable (opinion)
Questions raised over the true burden of the 'big deal'
College Enrollment Declines Continue
New study shows continued use of stereotypical imagery has negative effect on charitable donations a
ASU spin-off is latest arrival in $20 billion corporate tuition benefits space
How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)
Essay on writing academic book reviews
Scholars fear for future of academic freedom in Italy
Advice on how to improve your research presentations at academic conferences (opinion)
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
SEND ME THE NEWS
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe?{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* emailAddress *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Activate Account
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Set Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* resendLink *} {* middleName *} {* gender *} {* birthdate *} {* phone *} {* mobile *} {* addressStreetAddress1 *} {* addressStreetAddress2 *} {* addressCity *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* addressState *} {* addressCountry *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!