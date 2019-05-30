Print This

Title

No Wrongdoing in ASU-Cengage Deal, Report Finds

By

Lindsay McKenzie
May 30, 2019
Comments
 
 

An investigation into claims Arizona State University entered into an unethical deal with publisher Cengage has concluded there is “no evidence” the university did anything wrong.

The report, published this week, was prompted by allegations from Brian Goegan, a former economics professor at ASU, which went viral last month.

Goegan claimed the university had received a large financial grant from Cengage in exchange for choosing courseware from the publisher. He also said he was required to fail 30 percent of his students in order to set a new baseline to make it seem that the new courseware was improving outcomes.

The university flatly denied Goegan’s claims. The student government called for an external review, and ASU subsequently asked former Arizona Supreme Court chief justice Ruth McGregor to look into the issue.

McGregor did not find any evidence of a grant from Cengage but said ASU and Cengage have a revenue-sharing arrangement. She did not consider this arrangement unethical.

Her report concluded that ASU instructors were not mandated to fail 30 percent of their students. She did, however, acknowledge in a footnote that Goegan was “counseled” on the fact that his grades were “considerably higher than the department distribution.” Historically, 27 percent of students had either failed or withdrawn from the economics courses, she said.

“I don’t understand how they could claim there is no policy and then admit that I was spoken to and reprimanded about not conforming with the policy,” Goegan said to The Arizona Republic.

Goegan described the report as “disappointing” and limited in scope.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Students, Would You Like Fries With That?
Rethinking Campus Mental Health
Hope for Faculty Off the Tenure Track?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Start of a Necessary Conversation
Who Should Control Faculty Lines?
Wrapping up the Disability in Grad School Series
Diversity Is Not Just About the Differences We Like
Mexico: Higher Education Under Populism
Strategies for Improving Student Success

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Students should stop treating faculty as expendable (opinion)

Questions raised over the true burden of the 'big deal'

College Enrollment Declines Continue

New study shows continued use of stereotypical imagery has negative effect on charitable donations a

ASU spin-off is latest arrival in $20 billion corporate tuition benefits space

How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)

Essay on writing academic book reviews

Scholars fear for future of academic freedom in Italy

Advice on how to improve your research presentations at academic conferences (opinion)

Back to Top