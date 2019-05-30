Print This

Title

Student Sues Oklahoma Over False 'U.S. News' Data

By

Nick Hazelrigg
May 30, 2019
Comments
 
 

A University of Oklahoma student has brought a class action suit following the revelation that the university misreported alumni donor information to U.S. News & World Report for its academic rankings. The student is seeking compensation after she said she decided to attend the university due to its U.S. News ranking. The suit lists as potential plaintiffs any Oklahoma student who enrolled at the university between 1999 and the present. The plaintiff is alleging breach of conduct and unjust enrichment on the university's part. Such lawsuits typically face an uphill climb.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Students, Would You Like Fries With That?
Rethinking Campus Mental Health
Hope for Faculty Off the Tenure Track?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Start of a Necessary Conversation
Who Should Control Faculty Lines?
Wrapping up the Disability in Grad School Series
Diversity Is Not Just About the Differences We Like
Mexico: Higher Education Under Populism
Strategies for Improving Student Success

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Questions raised over the true burden of the 'big deal'

College Enrollment Declines Continue

Students should stop treating faculty as expendable (opinion)

ASU spin-off is latest arrival in $20 billion corporate tuition benefits space

At international education conference speakers discuss strategies for evaluating incomplete or unver

How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)

Top U of Alabama Donor Urges Student Boycott

New study shows continued use of stereotypical imagery has negative effect on charitable donations a

Essay on writing academic book reviews

Back to Top