Top U of Alabama Donor Urges Student Boycott

Scott Jaschik
May 30, 2019
In September, the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa announced that its law school would be named for Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr., a Florida business executive, to honor his $26.5 million donation.

On Wednesday, Culverhouse encouraged out-of-state students to stay away from the university to protest the state's new law effectively banning all abortions in the state. Culverhouse said that such a boycott would hurt the state and prompt lawmakers to reconsider the law. The university has in recent years increased its out-of-state enrollment, which now is about 60 percent of all enrollment.

The university says Culverhouse has been in a dispute over his gift and has been demanding the return of some of the funds. The university is now planning to return all of the funds. The university said this dispute has nothing to do with the new Alabama law.

