Print This

Title

Former Connecticut Governor Will Lead Maine System

By

Scott Jaschik
May 31, 2019
Comments
 
 

Dannel P. Malloy, former governor of Connecticut, was on Thursday named the next chancellor of the University of Maine system. He served two terms as governor before opting not to seek re-election in 2018.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

All Fall
Students, Would You Like Fries With That?
Rethinking Campus Mental Health

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Satirical Tweet Causes Epic #SAchat Reaction
Breaking Up With Your Advisor
Who Counts as a Person of Color?
Agreement From an Unlikely Source
How I Became a Librarian
Higher Education’s Digital Transformation

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Satirical Tweet Causes Epic #SAchat Reaction | Student Affairs and Technology

Free speech debate sparked by controversial BDS speech at a commencement

Students should stop treating faculty as expendable (opinion)

Advice on how to improve your research presentations at academic conferences (opinion)

Agreement From an Unlikely Source | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Virginia Tech Will Pay Some New Students to Delay

Two Canadian colleges to share academic programs to save students and their government money

How I Became a Librarian | Library Babel Fish

Who Counts as a Person of Color? | Conversations on Diversity

Back to Top