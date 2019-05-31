Print This

Title

Intensive English Enrollments Decline Again

By

Elizabeth Redden
May 31, 2019
Comments
 
 

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Enrollments in intensive English programs in the U.S. fell for the third straight year, according to new data from the Institute of International Education presented Thursday at the NAFSA: Association of International Educators conference.

The number of students enrolled in intensive English programs fell by 10 percent from 2017 to 2018, following on declines of 20 percent and 18.7 percent the previous two years. Intensive English programs are an entry point for many international students who plan to pursue undergraduate or graduate study in the U.S.

The largest declines were seen in students from sub-Saharan Africa, down by 21 percent, and the Middle East and North Africa, down 18 percent. The declines in numbers of students from the Middle East have been driven largely by reductions in the size of the Saudi Arabian government’s overseas scholarship program. The percentage of Saudi students as a share of total intensive English enrollments fell from 30 percent, in 2013, to 12 percent, in 2018.

The number of intensive students from Latin America and the Caribbean increased by 8 percent from 2017 to 2018, representing the only world region from which IEP enrollments grew. The number of intensive English students from Europe declined by 9 percent, and the number from Asia decreased by 8 percent.

China remained the leading country of origin for intensive English students in 2018, followed by Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Mexico, Colombia, Kuwait and Italy.

The average number of weeks students study in intensive English programs dipped from 14.1 weeks in 2017 to 13.5 weeks in 2018.

Year Number of Intensive
English Students		 Average Number of
Weeks Per Student
2009 51,282 14.3
2010 50,676 14.2
2011 72,711 15
2012 110,870 14.1
2013 125,973 14.8
2014 126,016 14.7
2015 133,335 15
2016 108,433 14.1
2017 86,786 14.1
2018 78,098 13.5

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

All Fall
Students, Would You Like Fries With That?
Rethinking Campus Mental Health

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Satirical Tweet Causes Epic #SAchat Reaction
Breaking Up With Your Advisor
Who Counts as a Person of Color?
Agreement From an Unlikely Source
How I Became a Librarian
Higher Education’s Digital Transformation

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Satirical Tweet Causes Epic #SAchat Reaction | Student Affairs and Technology

Free speech debate sparked by controversial BDS speech at a commencement

Students should stop treating faculty as expendable (opinion)

Researchers want less restrictive policies on accepting money from Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, bu

Author discusses new book on college completion data and their shortcomings

Intensive English Enrollments Decline Again

People in higher ed should stop disdaining those who attend or work at community colleges (opinion)

Ex-Athlete Admits Threatening to Kill Athletes

Virginia Tech Will Pay Some New Students to Delay

Panel focuses on mental health needs of international students

Back to Top