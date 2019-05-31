Intensive English Enrollments Decline Again

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Enrollments in intensive English programs in the U.S. fell for the third straight year, according to new data from the Institute of International Education presented Thursday at the NAFSA: Association of International Educators conference.

The number of students enrolled in intensive English programs fell by 10 percent from 2017 to 2018, following on declines of 20 percent and 18.7 percent the previous two years. Intensive English programs are an entry point for many international students who plan to pursue undergraduate or graduate study in the U.S.

The largest declines were seen in students from sub-Saharan Africa, down by 21 percent, and the Middle East and North Africa, down 18 percent. The declines in numbers of students from the Middle East have been driven largely by reductions in the size of the Saudi Arabian government’s overseas scholarship program. The percentage of Saudi students as a share of total intensive English enrollments fell from 30 percent, in 2013, to 12 percent, in 2018.

The number of intensive students from Latin America and the Caribbean increased by 8 percent from 2017 to 2018, representing the only world region from which IEP enrollments grew. The number of intensive English students from Europe declined by 9 percent, and the number from Asia decreased by 8 percent.

China remained the leading country of origin for intensive English students in 2018, followed by Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Mexico, Colombia, Kuwait and Italy.

The average number of weeks students study in intensive English programs dipped from 14.1 weeks in 2017 to 13.5 weeks in 2018.