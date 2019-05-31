Print This

Virginia Tech Will Pay Some New Students to Delay

Scott Jaschik
May 31, 2019
Virginia Tech is expecting hundreds of extra freshmen to enroll this fall, so the university is offering many of them money to delay enrollment, The Roanoke Times reported. Various grants will be available to those who delay enrollment by a year, who take a year of courses at a community college, or who opt to start next summer instead of this fall.

 

