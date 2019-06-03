Print This

Diversity Stagnant at Harvard Business School

Nick Hazelrigg
June 3, 2019
Harvard Business School’s attempts to increase the diversity of both its faculty and student populations have not shown great success, according to a Boston Globe report. The percentage of black students at Harvard’s Business School is 5 percent, unchanged since 2008. Only 3 percent of faculty members are black, and less than 5 percent of business case studies feature black business leaders. “Based on the current dip in some areas of faculty diversity, it appears the business school is at a lull right now,” John Wilson, a senior adviser to Harvard’s president on diversity initiatives, told the Globe.

