Ohio State Revokes Emeritus Status of Sexual Abuser

By

Nick Hazelrigg
June 3, 2019
The Ohio State University Board of Trustees, in a unanimous vote, revoked the emeritus status of Richard Strauss, a former athletics department physician, after an investigation found Strauss sexually abused at least 177 students from 1978 to 1998. An independent law firm conducted an investigation at the university and found university officials knew of Strauss’s misconduct at the time and did not act. Strauss died in 2005.

