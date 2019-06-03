Print This

Report: FBI Probes College Applications From Private School

Scott Jaschik
June 3, 2019
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating college applications submitted by students at the T. M. Landry College Preparatory School, a private school, The New York Times reported. The school was for many years widely praised by educators nationwide and had a reputation for graduating low-income students who enrolled at some of the top colleges in the country. But a Times investigation last year reported that students were encouraged to lie on college applications and that school officials helped students do so. Landry officials have denied wrongdoing.

