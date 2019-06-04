Print This

Title

Embattled Accreditor Projects Losses After Closure of Member Colleges

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
June 4, 2019
Comments
 
 

Michelle Edwards, president of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, said Monday that the organization faces losses of $2.1 million this year, after the closure of a chain of member colleges and unexpected legal fees.

Edwards said ACICS does not expect to reach the break-even point until 2023 at the earliest.

After having its federal recognition restored by the Trump administration last year, the accreditor is under review by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation’s recognition committee. Edwards and her team answered questions from the committee Monday. While ACICS needs federal approval in order for member colleges to access Title IV student aid, CHEA recognition can affect decisions by state authorizers, specialized accrediting agencies, licensing boards and some institutional authorities abroad.

ACICS was targeted for scrutiny by the Obama administration and congressional Democrats after the collapse of Corinthian Colleges and ITT Tech, two for-profit college chains overseen by the accreditor. Late last year, another for-profit chain accredited by ACICS, Education Corporation of America, abruptly closed its doors.

Other colleges sought recognition with new accreditors or closed their doors after the Obama administration pulled federal recognition from ACICS in 2016.

ACICS has taken cost-cutting measures like moving to a smaller office space, but Edwards said the organization can’t simply reduce expenses to close the gap.

Also on Monday, two former students of Virginia College, which was operated by ECA, filed a class action lawsuit against Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, arguing she illegally restored federal recognition of ACICS. The students asked a federal court to void federal loans taken out to attend ECA colleges after June 12, when their access to federal aid would have expired without intervention by DeVos.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

High-Impact Practices Work
Public University Budgets: Not Always So Simple
All Fall

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Comparison Ads
The Limits of Economic Analysis
Learning Analytics and Campus Instructional Design Teams
Why Do Schools with Similar Student Profiles Have Very Different Graduation Rates?
Mexican Higher Education: From Mass to Universal to Compulsory?
Entry Level Pay

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

College Board admits error in mathematics scoring on May SAT

Who's doing the heavy lifting in terms of diversity and inclusion work?

Chinese officials warn students of visa problems if they come to U.S.

University Crafted False Narrative After Student's Death

Effort to change college-going patterns of low-income students reports failure

A commencement speech turns into a clarion call on student debt

Why colleges should involve more students in high-impact practices (opinion)

Authors argue being outdoors improves college students' mental health

In California, it's not just UC campuses becoming more competitive in admissions

Back to Top