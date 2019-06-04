Print This

Emory Grants Tenure to Jimmy Carter

By

Scott Jaschik
June 4, 2019
Emory University has granted tenure to Jimmy Carter. The former president has served as University Distinguished Professor for the past 37 years. Carter, 94, has been granted tenure in four Emory divisions: Emory College of Arts and Sciences, Oxford College, Candler School of Theology, and Rollins School of Public Health.

