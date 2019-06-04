Print This

New Data on Students and Credit Card Debt

Scott Jaschik
June 4, 2019
Just under half of college students with credit cards (45 percent) report that they have two or more credit cards and use the multiple cards to juggle debt, according to a new survey by EVERFI. That figure is up from 25 percent in 2012. Today, 51 percent of those students have a plan to fully pay off their credit card debt, down from 79 percent in 2012.

