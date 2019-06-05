Print This

Title

Cuba Travel Restrictions Won't Affect Study Abroad

By

Elizabeth Redden
June 5, 2019
Comments
 
 

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it is ending authorization for Americans to travel to Cuba for group “people-to-people” educational travel, such as for educational tours run by travel companies. The changes do not affect study abroad or exchange programs run by colleges or universities, or travel to Cuba for professional meetings or research, all of which remain permissible under a general license from the Treasury Department.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

High-Impact Practices Work
Public University Budgets: Not Always So Simple
All Fall

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Words With Students
Emergence of Blockchain
The 4 Things Every Digital Learning Leader Should Know
Inheritances
Comparison Ads
The Limits of Economic Analysis

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Democrats take aim at student loan alternative and colleges that offer income-share agreements

Annual survey shows online college students increasingly choosing to study close to home

University of Iowa drops hundreds of journal subscriptions

Nonprofit boot camp infiltrates college computer science curricula

Public higher education continues to feel pinch from Great Recession a decade later

More on the 9.2% Drop in Language Enrollments

Chinese officials warn students of visa problems if they come to U.S.

College Board admits error in mathematics scoring on May SAT

Cuba Travel Restrictions Won't Affect Study Abroad

Back to Top