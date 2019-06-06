Skills Fund Acquired by Loan Servicer

Skills Fund, a private lender focused on boot camps, this week announced its acquisition by Goal Structured Solutions, a large third-party student loan servicer.

Created in 2015, Skills Fund issues loans to students of boot camps it has assessed for quality, including employment outcomes. Currently, 400 programs offered by more than 70 schools are eligible for loans from Skills Fund. The company will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Goal Structured Solutions, which manages a loan portfolio valued at more than $26 billion.

"Skills Fund is at the forefront of fixing the misalignments among accreditors, lenders and schools regarding what is best for the student," Ken Ruggiero, chairman and CEO of Goal, said in a written statement. "With Skills Fund now a part of the Goal family of companies, we further strengthen our efforts as the leader of outcomes-based student lending."