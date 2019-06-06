Print This

Title

Skills Fund Acquired by Loan Servicer

By

Paul Fain
June 6, 2019
Comments
 
 

Skills Fund, a private lender focused on boot camps, this week announced its acquisition by Goal Structured Solutions, a large third-party student loan servicer.

Created in 2015, Skills Fund issues loans to students of boot camps it has assessed for quality, including employment outcomes. Currently, 400 programs offered by more than 70 schools are eligible for loans from Skills Fund. The company will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Goal Structured Solutions, which manages a loan portfolio valued at more than $26 billion.

"Skills Fund is at the forefront of fixing the misalignments among accreditors, lenders and schools regarding what is best for the student," Ken Ruggiero, chairman and CEO of Goal, said in a written statement. "With Skills Fund now a part of the Goal family of companies, we further strengthen our efforts as the leader of outcomes-based student lending."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Strategy for Campus Belonging
High-Impact Practices Work
Public University Budgets: Not Always So Simple

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

'Brave New Work' and the Crisis of Higher Ed Careers
How I Retreat and Regroup
Not So Fast!
Words With Students
The 4 Things Every Digital Learning Leader Should Know
Emergence of Blockchain

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Cuts leave concerns for liberal arts at Tulsa

Universities should re-evaluate the time it takes to gain a Ph.D. (opinion)

Learning Analytics and Campus Instructional Design Teams | Technology and Learning

Chinese officials warn students of visa problems if they come to U.S.

Nonprofit boot camp infiltrates college computer science curricula

University of Iowa drops hundreds of journal subscriptions

Tulane Professors Indicted

College Board admits error in mathematics scoring on May SAT

Why new presidents shouldn't dismantle the current senior team (opinion)

Back to Top