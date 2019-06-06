Print This

Tulane Professors Indicted

Nick Hazelrigg
June 6, 2019
Two Tulane University faculty members have been indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Louisiana on charges of attempting to steal trade secrets from a water research institution called the Water Institute of the Gulf. The two faculty members, Ehab Meselhe and Kelin Hu, were previously employed by the Water Institute of the Gulf. The indictment alleges the two attempted to steal a hydrosimulation computer program.

Tulane spokesman Michael Strecker said there has been no claim of impropriety on the university's part, and Meselhe and Hu's employment status will be determined after Tulane conducts an internal review. A lawyer for Meselhe told local news outlet WAFB9 in a statement that Meselhe denies all charges against him and expects to be "completely exonerated."

