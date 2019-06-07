Print This

Title

$180M Gates Grant to Emory for Work on Child Health

By

Scott Jaschik
June 7, 2019
Comments
 
 

Emory University on Thursday announced a $180 million grant -- the university's largest ever -- to support its Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance Network, which works to prevent child mortality in developing countries. The grant is from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and brings the foundation's support for the program to a total of $271 million.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Sunspots and Poetry
A Strategy for Campus Belonging
High-Impact Practices Work

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Purges
Talent Is Abundant
Staff and Faculty Blind Spots
Exploring Creativity in Graduate School
'Brave New Work' and the Crisis of Higher Ed Careers
How I Retreat and Regroup

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

New study finds discrimination against women and racial minorities in hiring in the sciences

Author discusses new book on the 'educated underclass'

Harvard and Chicago freeze M.B.A. tuition increases

Annual survey shows online college students increasingly choosing to study close to home

Purges | Confessions of a Community College Dean

George Mason President Will Lead Georgia Tech

Report: Free College Programs Have Grown Rapidly

Staff and Faculty Blind Spots | Technology and Learning

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Back to Top