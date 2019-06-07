Print This

George Mason President Will Lead Georgia Tech

Scott Jaschik
June 7, 2019
The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia on Thursday announced the sole finalist to become president of the Georgia Institute of Technology: Ángel Cabrera, president of George Mason University. Cabrera has strong ties to Georgia Tech, having earned his Ph.D. and M.S. in cognitive psychology there.

 

