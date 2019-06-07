Print This

Utah Honors Staffers Despite Evidence of Botched Murder Case

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
June 7, 2019
The University of Utah police department honored a dispatcher and two administrators for their handling of the aftermath of a student murder on campus, despite a review of the case that found it was largely botched.

The police department apologized on Thursday for including the name of the late student, Lauren McCluskey, in the program for the awards ceremony it held, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

“I have nothing against the individuals,” Matt McCluskey, Lauren’s father, wrote in an email to the publication, “but the idea of the police department giving awards for the handling of Lauren’s case borders on obscene.”

Lauren McCluskey was shot to death by Melvin S. Rowland, whom she briefly dated. McCluskey told police on multiple occasions she was concerned about Rowland contacting her. Rowland later ended his own life.

The campus police spokesman hung up on the Salt Lake Tribune reporter who asked for further comment.

