Ohio Northern University Lays Off 16 Staff Members

Nick Hazelrigg
June 10, 2019
Ohio Northern University, in Ada, Ohio, terminated four faculty members and 12 staff members in a plan designed to cut costs at the institution. According to a report from the Associated Press, the university will also shut down 10 academic programs such as German, French and a master's degree in law. The plan, which President Daniel DiBiasio says will strengthen the university's future plans, could save $4 million to $8 million.

