Another Campus-Based Physician Accused

A former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, has been charged with sexual battery in relation to two patients he treated at UCLA. James Heaps, the physician, was for a number of years employed part-time at UCLA's student health center, raising concerns on a campus in the same city where University of Southern California continues to feel the fallout from numerous abuse cases involving one of its former physicians. "Sexual abuse in any form is unacceptable and represents an inexcusable breach of the physician-patient relationship. We are deeply sorry that a former UCLA physician violated our policies and standards, our trust and the trust of his patients," said a statement released Monday by Gene D. Block, the chancellor, and John Mazziotta, vice chancellor of health sciences.

The statement said that in 2018, "in response to allegations of sexual misconduct against Dr. Heaps, UCLA investigated his conduct, removed him from clinical practice, informed him that his employment was being terminated (after which he announced he was retiring) and reported him to the Medical Board of California and law enforcement."

A lawyer for Heaps told the Los Angeles Times: "These are baseless allegations … He's a respected, talented and thorough gynecological oncologist who always sought to treat his patients with dignity and respect."