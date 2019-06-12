Wharton Dean to Lead USC Business School

The University of Southern California has selected Geoffrey Garrett, current dean of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, to lead USC’s Marshall School Business. While convincing the head of top-rated Wharton to change teams is surely a boon for USC, the decision comes months after many faculty, staff, students and university donors spoke out about the removal of the former dean James Ellis.

An online Change.org petition condemning Ellis’s removal and calling for his reinstatement started in February has received 4,180 signatures. As of the today, it’s still receiving signatures.

It’s not clear what exactly prompted Ellis’s forced removal from the university.

Leading the charge for supporters of Ellis was Lloyd Greif, a member of the Board of Leaders and namesake of the school’s Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies. Greif told Poets and Quants that Garrett’s qualifications aren’t the point, and that the “ends don’t justify the means.”

“Whether Geoff Garrett’s the best person for the job is not the point. Jim Ellis did nothing wrong and should still be dean for the next three years,” Greif said.