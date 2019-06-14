Print This

199 of Arizona's 200 Top-Paid Officials Work in Higher Ed

Doug Lederman
June 14, 2019
A database of salaries of 154,000 state employees published by The Arizona Republic shows that public university coaches, medical school professors and presidents fill the list of those with the 10 highest salaries. But you have to dig far deeper into the list before you find anyone who doesn't work at a college or university: the first non-higher education employee to appear on the list is the city manager of Phoenix, at an annual salary of $314,000. By that point the list has touched many deans, some number of professors and lots more coaches at Arizona State University and the University of Arizona, plus a small handful of community college chancellors.

