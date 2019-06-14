Print This

Title

Jury: Oberlin Should Pay Additional $33 Million

By

Scott Jaschik
June 14, 2019
Comments
 
 

Last week an Ohio jury ordered Oberlin College to pay a local bakery's owners $11 million, finding that the college and its officials had libeled the business and its owners when students held protests of the bakery. The protest was based on accusations that the bakery had mistreated black students, but those students admitted later that the altercation they had with the bakery's owners followed an attempt to shoplift. On Thursday, the jury added $33 million in punitive damages, even though Ohio law limits such damages to twice the compensatory damages, or $22 million in this case, The Chronicle-Telegram reported.

A spokesman for Oberlin said that the college had no comment.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Quiet Titan
Collision of Interests
Federal Experiment Won't Fix Work-Study

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Jared Diamond's New Book ‘Upheaval’, and Thoughts on Living a Big Academic Life
Indoctrinated by Econ 101
Bloopers and Expertise
The Illusion of Solidity
When Does Summer Begin?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Google IT certificate program expands as more community colleges sign on

Columbia law adjunct is latest to leave academe following release of new film on Central Park Five

Communication scholars debate how the field's distinguished scholars should be picked going forward,

Authors discuss their new book on 'moral mess of higher education'

New Corcoran exhibition highlights Mapplethorpe cancellation

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Indoctrinated by Econ 101 | Just Visiting

How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)

Back to Top