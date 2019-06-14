Print This

Rules Violations for Men's Basketball Programs Implicated in Scandal

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
June 14, 2019
The National Collegiate Athletic Association expects that at least six men's basketball programs will be notified that they violated NCAA rules in the coming months in connection with the pay-for-play scandal from 2017.

The NCAA said in a statement on Thursday it expects additional institutions will also receive that notice:

“The NCAA continues to investigate potential rules violations stemming from the Southern District of New York allegations and subsequent court proceedings. We are aggressively and thoroughly pursuing information and using all tools available to us through the NCAA infractions process ... Colleges and universities have a responsibility to run their athletics programs within NCAA rules. Our membership expects us to hold accountable those who fail to do so.”

The institutions that the NCAA referenced were not identified. 

