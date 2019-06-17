Elizabethtown Cuts Some Liberal Arts Programs

Elizabethtown College announced that it will discontinue two majors and three minors in a move designed to focus efforts on programs in higher demand at the college. Seven instructional and faculty members will be furloughed for one year and 14 unfilled positions will be eliminated, according to a press release from the college. A total of 22 students were enrolled in the programs affected by the cuts, and they will be allowed to continue their studies. The college will eliminate the philosophy and theater majors, as well as the theater, peace and conflict studies, and film studies minors. According to the press release, the university believes college enrollment will be smaller and will allow for a more efficient use of resources in the future.

"Our reality is much like many higher education institutions across the U.S. We recognize that demographics have shifted, especially in the northeastern part of the country," Carl Strikwerda, president of Elizabethtown, said in the press release. "While our enrollment numbers are lower, this is not detrimental to the delivery of the Elizabethtown experience."