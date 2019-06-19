Print This

Lemoyne-Owen Board Won't Renew President

By

Nick Hazelrigg
June 19, 2019
Comments
 
 

The Board of Trustees of Lemoyne-Owen College, a historically black college in Memphis, Tenn., has voted not to renew the term of the college's embattled president, Andrea Miller. According to a press release from United Campus Workers, the board voted on Monday evening and informed faculty the following day. Miller's faced significant criticism during her four-year term over disagreements regarding hiring and firing at Lemoyne-Owen. In 2017 the Faculty Senate approved a no-confidence vote against Miller, and in the most recent semester members of the student government association called for her resignation, as did alumni, after mold was found in student residential buildings. In 2018, Miller was also accused of plagiarizing a commencement speech using material from a Joel Osteen sermon, an action she defended.

