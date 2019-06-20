Print This

Compilation on Recruiting International Graduate Students

Scott Jaschik
June 20, 2019
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "Recruiting International Graduate Students in a Challenging Environment." You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Thursday, July 18, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

