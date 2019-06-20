Print This

Title

House Passes Spending Package With Boost to Student Aid

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
June 20, 2019
Comments
 
 

The House of Representatives passed fiscal year 2020 spending legislation Wednesday that boosts the size of the Pell Grant and directs billions in new funding to scientific research.

The $982.8 billion "minibus" spending bill would increase the maximum Pell Grant by $150 to $6,345 and would allocate $1 billion for the federal Supplemental Education Opportunity Grant.

The legislation would also add another $304 million in new funding for Federal Work-Study for a total of $1.4 billion in FY 2020.

The bill would allocate $41.1 billion for the National Institutes of Health, the biggest federal backer of university-based research. That's $2 billion above current spending levels.

The spending bill is the first passed by the House since Democrats took back the chamber in November. Like those passed in two previous spending cycles, lawmakers largely ignored drastic cuts requested by the White House in its budget proposal.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Higher Ed Leadership and Ed Tech in the 21st Century
Guided Pathways Reform
Navigating Academic and Student Affairs
for Pathways Success

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

That First Life Preserver
Emotions, Academic Work, and 'No Hard Feelings’
Other Than That...
Emerging Roles of AI in Education
Digital Learning Leaders and the Demographic Reckoning
Sharing and Attention in the Academic Gig Economy

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

University of Central Arkansas president orders removal of Lady Gaga quote from library sign

Professor sues Wesleyan U, saying it failed to act against students who falsely called him a sexual

Professor develops new app for GPS tracking student attendance

Sudden Departure at Marist

New presidents or provosts: Albany Colorado State Gwinnett Newberry NAU Pitt St. Norbert Utah Valley

Donations to colleges are up, but number of donors is down

Group Names 9 Top Hispanic-Serving Colleges

What is a University Today? | Higher Ed Gamma

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Back to Top