Print This

Title

Sudden Departure at Marist

By

Scott Jaschik
June 20, 2019
Comments
 
 

David Yellen is out as president of Marist College after less than three years in office. The college's announcement provided little explanation of the sudden departure. Dennis J. Murray, who had a 37-year tenure as president when he retired from the position in 2016, has been named interim president.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Higher Ed Leadership and Ed Tech in the 21st Century
Guided Pathways Reform
Navigating Academic and Student Affairs
for Pathways Success

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

That First Life Preserver
Emotions, Academic Work, and 'No Hard Feelings’
Other Than That...
Emerging Roles of AI in Education
Digital Learning Leaders and the Demographic Reckoning
Sharing and Attention in the Academic Gig Economy

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Professor sues Wesleyan U, saying it failed to act against students who falsely called him a sexual

University of Central Arkansas president orders removal of Lady Gaga quote from library sign

Professor develops new app for GPS tracking student attendance

Sudden Departure at Marist

Donations to colleges are up, but number of donors is down

Group Names 9 Top Hispanic-Serving Colleges

Emotions, Academic Work, and 'No Hard Feelings’ | Technology and Learning

Liberty University cuts divinity faculty

Faculty should apply the same writing instruction they give students to their own work (opinion)

Back to Top