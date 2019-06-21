Print This

U California's Post-Scandal Admissions Reforms

By

Scott Jaschik
June 21, 2019
Comments
 
 

The University of California on Thursday announced a series of efforts to strengthen safeguards on its admissions procedures, systemwide, in the wake of the admissions scandal. A university announcement said that a review of policies in the system found that most were sound, but that the review identified ways to strengthen safeguards against abuses. More oversight will be added to assure that athletic admits are genuine and that conflicts of interest are not present in the admissions process.

 

