Print This

Title

China Suspends AP History Tests

By

Elizabeth Redden
June 24, 2019
Comments
 
 

The Chinese government ordered that Advanced Placement tests in history be suspended, Reuters reported. The suspensions of the tests -- which students take to try to earn credit at American colleges -- are part of a broader campaign by Beijing to bring history education in line with a version approved by the Chinese Communist Party. Affected tests are those in European history. U.S. history, world history and human geography. Tests in science, math and other subjects are not affected.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Next Lawsuits to Hit Higher Education
New Maladies of the Soul
Higher Ed Leadership and Ed Tech
in the 21st Century

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Graduation, From a Different Perspective
'Power Trip' and Energy Studies as a Liberal Arts Major
Just Do It For 5 Minutes
Human Rights Discourse and Refugee Higher Education
Not Summer Break
Yes, But: Humanities at Community Colleges

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Four university presidents depart institutions within days of one another

Critics blast University of Oklahoma's handling of sexual assault allegations against its former pre

Analysis considers how enrollments would change under test-only admissions

There's a movement for better scientific posters. But are they really better?

University of California releases post-scandal audit of admissions and plans for preventing abuses

Librarians Move to Take Dewey Name Off Medal

Study shows how different types of college dormitories can affect grades

Small Nursing College Closes

Sanders Will Seek to Cancel All Student Debt

Back to Top