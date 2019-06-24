Print This

Michigan State Sets New Nassar Investigation

Nick Hazelrigg
June 24, 2019
The Michigan State Board of Trustees recently announced several initiatives related to the Larry Nassar scandal, in which it was discovered university administrators knew and did not act on complaints of sexual abuse against a university doctor who assaulted hundreds of women. The new actions taken by the board include opening a new investigation, changing university policy banning sexual relationships between students and faculty and creating a mental health services fund for survivors of Nassar's abuse. The board's investigation will be led by international law firm McDermott Will & Emery, which was chosen with input from survivors according to a board press release. The trustees have yet to specify the scope of the investigation.

Additionally, the board has changed a university policy, and will now ban "sexual and amorous" relationships between faculty and academic staff and undergraduate students. June Youatt, Michigan State provost, said this change reflected the university's "moral and ethical responsibility to manage the power differential that exists when there are relationships between instructors and students." The board also announced the fund created to provide mental health care and counseling to survivors of Nassar will be accessible September 1, 2019.

 

