Small Nursing College Closes

Scott Jaschik
June 24, 2019
St. Joseph School of Nursing, a small college in Rhode Island with a history of more than 100 years, last week announced that it is closing. Here is Inside Higher Ed's list of recent closings and mergers of nonprofit colleges.

