For-Profit Business College Closes After 145 Years

Doug Lederman
June 27, 2019
Minneapolis Business College isn't the type of for-profit college that gets Democratic politicians or consumer advocates riled up. Far from a Wall Street machine, the college has, since 1874, quietly educated dozens or hundreds of working adults a year in short-term programs in fields relevant at the time -- such as computer science or accounting.

But like many for-profit institutions, the Minneapolis institution is susceptible to the growing concerns about student debt and the value of postsecondary credentials, particularly among the adult students who are most likely to bail on higher education when the job market improves.

So this week, the business college announced that it will close its doors by the end of the year, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported. Its enrollment has fallen to 90 students, from a peak of 300, and it will teach those students out and cancel its fall admissions.

