Print This

Title

Half of Wayne State Board Sues the Other

By

Doug Lederman
June 28, 2019
Comments
 
 

Members of Wayne State University's Board of Trustees, divided, among other things, over the leadership of President M. Roy Wilson, are at intense odds with each other, with one half of the board suing the other, the Detroit Free Press reported. Five members of the board sued the four members who have been supportive of Wilson, alleging that they had violated open meetings law. They have also asked for a temporary restraining order against the university to stop it from leasing property, a decision that was made during a meeting they allege was illegal.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Philanthropy for the New Majority
The Pivotal -- and Pivoting -- Partnership
I’m Suing My Gym!

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Bill Gates, Please Stay Away from Higher Education
Arguing Against 'Range' by Sharing What I Don't Know About Online Education
Friday Fragments
Civic Engagement and Leadership Programs for Online Learners
Tyler Cowen, 'Big Business', and the Role of Companies in Higher Ed
Revisiting a Favorite

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Democratic contenders draw contrasts on free college, student debt

Bill Gates, Please Stay Away from Higher Education | Just Visiting

Elizabeth Warren has been criticized and praised for sounding like a professor

Hollins President Becomes Latest With Early, Sudden Exit

University that vowed not to consider journal quality in hiring does just that

Half of Wayne State Board Sues the Other

After earlier court wins, student advocates sue DeVos over loan relief claims

UC Davis is latest institution to adopt a reference check policy to stem faculty misconduct

Bennett College Taps Gates Official as President

Back to Top