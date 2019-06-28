Print This

More Guilty Pleas in Admissions Scandal

Doug Lederman
June 28, 2019
Two more key participants in the admissions scandal pleaded guilty on Thursday, USA Today reported.

Steve Masera, who served as the accountant of the nonprofit and college consulting companies operated by the ringleader of the scheme, Rick Singer, and Ali Khosroshahin, who was the head coach of the University of Southern California's women's soccer team, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering.

