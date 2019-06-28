NIH Official Cites 'Egregious' Violations of Foreign Funding Rules

A senior official at the National Institutes of Health said that the number of cases in which universities have fired faculty due to alleged violations of NIH rules exceeds the five cases that are publicly known, and said universities have repaid the agency "hundreds of thousands of dollars" in grant money as a result of the violations, according to ScienceInsider. ScienceInsider interviewed Michael Lauer, the deputy director of NIH's extramural research program, about the agency's investigations into researchers who are believed to have violated NIH rules requiring confidentiality of peer review and disclosure of foreign funding sources.

Lauer said that some university officials said they were shocked to learn that certain researchers were spending four to eight months a year at another institution.

"We found one person with a $5 million startup package from a Chinese university that wasn't disclosed to anybody, not to his American university, and not to us," Lauer told ScienceInsider. "This is not subtle. It's not an, 'Oops, I forgot to list it on a form.' We're talking about really, really egregious stuff."