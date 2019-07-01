Print This

Struggling Hampshire's New Freshman Class? 15 Students

By

Doug Lederman
July 1, 2019
Hampshire College, whose accreditation is under review as the Massachusetts private college strives to stay open and independent, will enroll just 15 students this fall, The Boston Globe reported. Officials at Hampshire, where an alumni revolt forced out a previous administration that had sought to merge or close, announced in February that they would admit only those students this fall who had previously deferred enrollment or who had signed up for early admission. The Globe article profiles the students who have chosen to enroll at an uncertain time for the institution.

