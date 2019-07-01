Print This

U.S. Charges 3 With Student Aid Fraud Via Fullerton College

Doug Lederman
July 1, 2019
The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday arrested three women on charges that they stole more than $1 million in federal financial aid funds through Fullerton College, in California, the San Jose Mercury News reported. The women, who were charged with various counts of mail and wire fraud, allegedly applied for financial aid through the California community college using stolen identities or those that belonged to people in prison, the newspaper reported.

Colleges have long been susceptible to "fraud rings," and many have cooperated with federal officials to identify and catch those responsible.

