Print This

Title

British Court Sides With Student Barred for Antigay Comments

By

Doug Lederman
July 5, 2019
Comments
 
 

A British court overturned a lower court's ruling supporting a university's decision to bar a student from his social work graduate program for a Facebook posting that said homosexuality was a sin, the BBC reported. The University of Sheffield blocked Felix Ngole from the program after he posted that "the Bible and God identify homosexuality as a sin." The university argued that his views disqualified him for a professionally oriented degree in which he might work with gay people; Ngole argued in his lawsuit that the decision violated his rights to free speech and religion as a devout Christian.

A lower court ruled that Sheffield acted lawfully, but the appeals court ordered the university reconsider Ngole's case.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Screen Memories
Veblen Saw It Coming
Let the Professors Run the University

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Technology and 6 Higher Ed Worries
The Business Model Problem
More on Alaska
Alaska Isn't a Bellwether...
A Neglected Variable
An Open Invitation

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Author discusses 'rape culture' and religious colleges in new book

USC settles lawsuit with UC San Diego for $50 million

How to cope and succeed through leadership transitions (opinion)

Buttigieg's Proposal for National Service

Rick Snyder, former Michigan governor, backs out of Harvard fellowship amid backlash

Study: Lecture capture reduces attendance, but students value it

Imminent massive cuts could force faculty, staff layoffs at University of Alaska System

How a rare plant could cost two professors their careers

Researcher Says Education Dept. Again Distorted Work

Back to Top