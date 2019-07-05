British Court Sides With Student Barred for Antigay Comments

A British court overturned a lower court's ruling supporting a university's decision to bar a student from his social work graduate program for a Facebook posting that said homosexuality was a sin, the BBC reported. The University of Sheffield blocked Felix Ngole from the program after he posted that "the Bible and God identify homosexuality as a sin." The university argued that his views disqualified him for a professionally oriented degree in which he might work with gay people; Ngole argued in his lawsuit that the decision violated his rights to free speech and religion as a devout Christian.

A lower court ruled that Sheffield acted lawfully, but the appeals court ordered the university reconsider Ngole's case.