S.C. Governor Forces Vote on USC President

Scott Jaschik
July 10, 2019
South Carolina governor Henry McMaster, a Republican, has called every member of the University of South Carolina board to urge them to vote for his favored candidate for president of the university, The State reported. That candidate is Robert L. Caslen, former superintendent of West Point. The vote is to take place Friday. Caslen was the leading candidate, but his candidacy was blocked in the spring over concerns that he lacked a Ph.D. and his support for the Iraq war.

 

