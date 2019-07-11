Print This

Bible College Calls Off Presidential Transition After 2 Months

By

Rick Seltzer
July 11, 2019
Lancaster Bible College has scrapped a planned presidential transition just two months after naming a candidate to replace its leader of almost 21 years.

The 2,000-student college in Pennsylvania announced in April that it was hiring Ben Gutierrez to replace longtime president Peter Teague, who planned to retire in August. But the college now says that “by mutual agreement,” the planned transition will not take place.

“It is an honorable decision exclusively around incongruent leadership expectations by all involved and not moral failure,” the college's board chair, Philip A. Clemens, told LNP.

Gutierrez is a former co-provost and vice president of academic affairs at Liberty University. Teague now plans to remain as Lancaster Bible College's president for another year.

