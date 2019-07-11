Print This

Title

Organist Found Responsible for Misconduct at Holy Cross

By

Scott Jaschik
July 11, 2019
Comments
 
 

James David Christie, an internationally acclaimed organist, was found responsible for multiple charges of sexual assault at the College of the Holy Cross, The Boston Globe reported. Holy Cross cut ties to Christie as the scandal broke. The abuse took place from 1994 to 2017. Christie did not respond to the charges.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Cause for Pessimism?
The Mismatch Between College Training
and Worker Demand
How the Critical Interview Became
a Major Academic Genre

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Three Tips for Managing Website Chaos
The Conversation About Scaling High-Quality/Low-Cost Graduate Online Education
“Future of Higher Ed,” Day Three: Vouchers, Vouchers, Vouchers
Q & A with Cathy Sandeen on Leadership, Digital Presence, and Being Vulnerable on Social Media
How Do You Conference?
What Matters More: Skills or Degrees?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

University of Puerto Rico faces deep cuts to appropriations

Indiana lecturer under scrutiny for alleged verbal abuse of mentally disabled employee

A potential indicator of colleges that may face major financial challenges (opinion)

Top Education Department official discusses focus on public-facing data rather than regulation

Report details lack of accommodations for College Park students with disabilities

Harvard Suspends Economist for 2 Years

Pennsylvania System Freezes Tuition for Second Time in 36 Years

“Future of Higher Ed,” Day Three: Vouchers, Vouchers, Vouchers | Confessions of a Community College

Elsevier Ends Journal Access for UC System

Back to Top