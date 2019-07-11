Print This

Title

Warwick Apologizes for Handling of Rape Threats

By

Elizabeth Redden
July 11, 2019
Comments
 
 

The vice chancellor of Warwick University, in England, apologized for the university’s handling of complaints from female students regarding rape threats after an independent review faulted the university’s response, the BBC reported. The case involved a Facebook chat in which male students sent sexually violent messages about female students, and two of the women mentioned filed complaints with the university. After investigating, the university banned six men from campus for terms ranging from one year to life, but reduced two of the men’s 10-year bans to one year after they appealed, leaving the women with the prospect of seeing them on campus. One of the women complainants reported having to sit for an exam next to one of the men from the Facebook chat group.

The independent review concluded there was "a profoundly unsatisfactory outcome for almost every single person involved" in the university’s handling of the case. Two women are suing Warwick for discrimination and negligence.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Cause for Pessimism?
The Mismatch Between College Training
and Worker Demand
How the Critical Interview Became
a Major Academic Genre

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Three Tips for Managing Website Chaos
The Conversation About Scaling High-Quality/Low-Cost Graduate Online Education
“Future of Higher Ed,” Day Three: Vouchers, Vouchers, Vouchers
Q & A with Cathy Sandeen on Leadership, Digital Presence, and Being Vulnerable on Social Media
How Do You Conference?
What Matters More: Skills or Degrees?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Top Education Department official discusses focus on public-facing data rather than regulation

Indiana lecturer under scrutiny for alleged verbal abuse of mentally disabled employee

University of Puerto Rico faces deep cuts to appropriations

A potential indicator of colleges that may face major financial challenges (opinion)

Report details lack of accommodations for College Park students with disabilities

Harvard Suspends Economist for 2 Years

Organist Found Responsible for Misconduct at Holy Cross

Bible College Calls Off Presidential Transition After 2 Months

What Matters More: Skills or Degrees?

Back to Top