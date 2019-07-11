Warwick Apologizes for Handling of Rape Threats

The vice chancellor of Warwick University, in England, apologized for the university’s handling of complaints from female students regarding rape threats after an independent review faulted the university’s response, the BBC reported. The case involved a Facebook chat in which male students sent sexually violent messages about female students, and two of the women mentioned filed complaints with the university. After investigating, the university banned six men from campus for terms ranging from one year to life, but reduced two of the men’s 10-year bans to one year after they appealed, leaving the women with the prospect of seeing them on campus. One of the women complainants reported having to sit for an exam next to one of the men from the Facebook chat group.

The independent review concluded there was "a profoundly unsatisfactory outcome for almost every single person involved" in the university’s handling of the case. Two women are suing Warwick for discrimination and negligence.