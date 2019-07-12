Print This

More Investigations Into Foreign Gift Reporting

By

Elizabeth Redden
July 12, 2019
The Department of Education opened investigations into two more universities regarding their compliance with federal requirements that they report foreign gifts and contracts valued at $250,000 or more. According to the Associated Press, the department has opened investigations into Cornell and Rutgers Universities, in addition to previously reported investigations of Georgetown and Texas A&M Universities.

